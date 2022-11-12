Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's Pakistan visit postponed

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's Pakistan visit postponed

12 November,2022 06:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Pakistan visit has been postponed.

The Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister was expected to visit Pakistan later this month.

During the visit Pakistan hoped to get a $4.2 billion bailout package, and numerous Pakistan-Saudi petroleum agreements are being finalised for signing.

The Saudi Kingdom will also assist in the establishment of a modern oil refinery in Gwadar at a cost of 10 billion dollars while the Chinese companies will run the refinery’s operations after the completion of the project.

Sources added that further deterioration in the existing political situation may hinder Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit.