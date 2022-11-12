US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan

12 November,2022 04:39 pm

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United States has returned 192 stolen antiquities, valued at nearly $3.4 million, to Pakistan, after an investigation into a notorious Indian-American art dealer, Subhash Kapoor, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York announced Friday.



The announcement said that 187 of the artefacts were recovered from Kapoor, identifying him as one of the world’s most prolific antiquities traffickers.�