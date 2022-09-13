Five injured in roof, wall collapse in Karachi due to rain

13 September,2022 08:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Five people on Tuesday injured in different areas of Karachi in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses as the roads turned into ponds due to heavy rain in the city.

After a strong storm, there was heavy rain in Karachi. Due to the sudden strong winds, the citizens also faced severe problems. There were incidents of falling trees and poles. The Meteorological Department has released data. As per the data, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Korangi at 34 mm, Quaidabad at 28 mm, Saadi Town at 28 mm, DHA at 24 mm, 9 mm at PAF Base Masroor, and 8 mm at PAF Faisal Base. The lowest rainfall was recorded at 2.2 mm in Nazimabad.

According to the sources, rain caused widespread power outages as 300 feeders of K-Electric tripped off the system due to the rain. As per K-Electric, 225 feeders out of 1900 are closed for safety reasons due to standing water in the affected areas.

