PM Shehbaz appoints eight more SAPMs

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz appoints eight more SAPMs

PM Shehbaz appoints eight more SAPMs

13 September,2022 07:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed eight more special assistants.

The notification for the appointment of SAPMs has been issued. According to the notification, eight leaders, including four PPP’s MNAs, have been appointed as SAPMs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz includes three MNAs of Muzaffargarh including Nawabzada Iftikhar, Meher Irshad Sial and Raza Rabbani Khar while Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Muhammad Ali Bacha, Mahesh Kumar Malani and Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi have also been appointed as SAPMs.

