PML-Q’s MPAs express ‘full confidence’ in CM Elahi

Pakistan Pakistan PML-Q’s MPAs express ‘full confidence’ in CM Elahi

PML-Q’s MPAs express ‘full confidence’ in CM Elahi

13 September,2022 05:55 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers on Tuesday expressed their ‘full confidence’ in Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The meeting of the parliamentary party of PML-Q was chaired by CM Elahi, in which the parliamentary party expressed full confidence in the leadership of CM Elahi and said that they stand by the side of Elahi, while terming him [CM Elahi] as their ‘leader’.

Meanwhile, expressing his views on this occasion, Chief Minister Elahi said that PML-Q as a party is united and will remain so. The Chief Minister further said that the journey of serving the people of Punjab will be accelerated by joint efforts.

