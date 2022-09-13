PM Shehbaz urges cabinet members to enhance efforts to help flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the members of cabinet to come forward to help address the miseries of flood-hit people and enhance the relief and rehabilitation efforts.



In his televised remarks, the prime minister urged the ministers to put more focus on helping the poor flood-stricken at this critical time besides fulfilling their official duties.



"In this digital world, you can even do your official work through Zoom. But you also have to help those [flood-affected] people as well," he remarked.



The PM while acknowledging the efforts of those cabinet members, who are active in flood relief activities, said those not active in such efforts should also come forward and help the affected people.



He hoped that water in the flood-affected areas would recede in two to three months and people would be rehabilitated. "Be it the philanthropists, doctors, police officers, bureaucrats, or army, all know what the situation is. Your efforts will be remembered by the flood affected people."



The Prime Minister lamented that the flood affected masses, who also knew the people doing politics at this critical time and were quiet, would respond when the time came.



He said that Pakistan, despite its meagre contribution to global emissions, was facing the huge effects of climate change.



The Prime Ministerappreciated UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for visiting Pakistan at this critical time as well as the UN flash appeal of US $ 160 million to help the flood-affected people.



He said that the UN Secretary General, who also visited the flood affected areas during his visit, urged the international community to take practical steps to help Pakistan mitigate the sufferings of the flood hit people as well as the negative effects of climate change.



The Prime Minister also praised UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his empathetic attitude towards the flood-affected people and his views on climate change injustice in Pakistan.