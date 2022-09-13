Country has almost defaulted: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid said, "The entire politics is revolving around November."

13 September,2022 10:39 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AMLP) leader on Tuesday said that the country has almost defaulted, only the announcement is yet to be made.

Taking to his Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said, "The government has increased the price of electricity by Rs4.50 per unit. Fazlur Rehman has demanded to extend the tenure of extension-giving parliament. The entire politics is revolving around November."

"A Friday market of power hungry people has been set up. And people s stoves are cold, they will automatically come out on the streets," he added.

