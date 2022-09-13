PM lauds initiative of protecting Dadu Grid Station from floods

13 September,2022 10:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the initiative of protecting the Dadu Grid Station from the floods through the creation of an embankment of three kilometres within 36 hours by the civil and military authorities.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he also congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 13, 2022