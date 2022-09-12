Punjab will soon witness change in govt, claims PDM

12 September,2022 05:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday claimed that Punjab will witness a change in government as the uproar of the ‘minus-one’ formula continues.

After facing a setback in the province, PDM has once again moved to form its government in Punjab. Moreover, in this regard, both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) continued to make claims. According to PPP’s claim, the party has decided to go for change in Punjab, while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) also claims to implement the plan soon.

On the other hand, both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) hoped to be on the ‘safe side’ in terms of numbers games in Punjab.

In this regard,Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government is not worried about PDM’s claim, while Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that now no one will leave PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan alone.



