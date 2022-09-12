IMF loan foundation to improve country's economy: Abbasi

IMF loan foundation to improve country's economy: Abbasi

Was always of the opinion that an institution like NAB should be abolished: Abbasi

12 September,2022 12:59 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that country is suffering due to the wrong policies of past four year.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that everyone gets worried when Finance Minister Miftah Ismail does not reduce the price of petrol but this is also a reality that Miftah has no motive in increasing the price unnecessarily.

The PML-N leader said that he was always of the opinion that an institution like NAB should be abolished. The situation worsens when there is no justice, he added.

The former prime minister further said that we should know the facts about how electricity rates are determined in the country. The current government took many difficult decisions and if these decisions were made earlier, the situation in the country would not have been like this, he claimed.