Shehbaz’s London visit actually to pacify Nawaz: Sh Rashid

12 September,2022 12:45 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif’s United Nations (UN) visit is just an excuse as he actually visiting to pacify Pakistan Muslim League Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In his tweets posted on, former Interior Minister Rashid said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s crying will not fix the economy.

He has predicted that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) would be crumbled before the elections.

"The politics of "N" and "S" will be divided and the PDM will crumble before the elections. If the floodwater is not drained within 2 months, then crops of wheat, cotton and sugarcane could not be sown. What will a farmer do in this scenario? Food crisis will emerge," he said.

Rashid went on to say, "Setting the price of wheat in the range between Rs2,000 and Rs4,000 per maund means to force the poor to eat grass. The gas shortfall has already started even before the winters."

"The UN Secretary-General was assured about the transparency of the flood donation. No foreign (financial) aid has poured in and there is no trust in the transparency of domestic donations. There is also a ban on showing Imran Khan s telethon," he concluded.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 12, 2022