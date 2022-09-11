Pakistan to observe a day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth's death

11 September,2022 02:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan on Monday will observe a day of mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in Pakistan, on September 12, on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The cabinet division has also issued a notification in this regard.

It merits mention that Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Elizabeth, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

Over the decades she witnessed a seismic change in the social, political and economic structure of her nation. She won praise for guiding the monarchy into the 21st Century and modernising it in the process, despite intense media scrutiny and the often highly public travails of her family.