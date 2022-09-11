We all have to take care of Jinnah's Pakistan: CM Sindh

We all have to take care of Jinnah's Pakistan: CM Sindh

11 September,2022 12:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday reminded the nation of their foremost responsibility towards the country saying that we all have to take care of Jinnah’s Pakistan and work hard to glorify it.

On the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a solemn ceremony was held in which Quran and fatiha recitation were organized at Quaid’s mausoleum.

The Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Shehla Raza and other important political and social figures including Additional IG Karachi attended the ceremony and recited fatiha.

Speaking to media, Sindh CM said that he has come to pay homage on the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that Pakistan is going through a very difficult time, especially the entire Sindh province that has been submerged by the flood and the whole world has to fight it together.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister will present their position in the United Nations.

He further added that the Secretary General of the United Nations has seen this disaster. At least 50 billion has been lost to live stock, while the people have witnessed the loss that happened in Karachi, the water did not stop and the city was inundated.

Sindh has received 10 times more rain, but we have to work for the rehabilitation of the people, he said.

Sindh CM said there is a huge human tragedy. Earlier it was raining, now it is hot and people are suffering a lot, but the government is doing everything possible to rehabilitate the flood victims.

He said the Sindh government will try to clear 75% of the area by November-December and wheat will also be planted in October.

