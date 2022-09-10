Water enters Ayub Medical Complex after heavy rain

Pakistan Pakistan Water enters Ayub Medical Complex after heavy rain

Water enters Ayub Medical Complex after heavy rain

10 September,2022 05:36 pm

ABBOTABAD (Dunya News) - Water entered wards of Ayub Medical Complex due to heavy rain in Abbottabad while hundreds of patients are being transferred from the wards.



After a torrential rain spell, the rivers and canals were flooded. The rainwater became a situation of flooded rails, and water accumulated on the communication roads, including the Silk Road. Many vehicles and pedestrians were trapped while patients were facing difficulties.