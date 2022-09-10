Govt making efforts to sensitize world community about flood devastation in Pakistan: Tarar
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar has said the government is making efforts to sensitize the world community about the floods devastation in Pakistan.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the floods have wreaked havoc on a large scale.
He regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still resorting to politics when the country is faced with a natural calamity.