Govt making efforts to sensitize world community about flood devastation in Pakistan: Tarar

10 September,2022 03:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar has said the government is making efforts to sensitize the world community about the floods devastation in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the floods have wreaked havoc on a large scale.

He regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is still resorting to politics when the country is faced with a natural calamity.