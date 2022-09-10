ECP prepares new result management system for next general polls

10 September,2022 11:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had prepared a new result management system for next general election which are likely to take place next year.

According to details, the ECP has also completed trial of the new system which will be used for result transmission in general elections.

The commission has also decided to conduct third party audit of the system after which a certified firm will be tasked to make the RMS.