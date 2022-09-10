Four Police personnel martyred due to firing of unknown assailants in Tank

10 September,2022 09:01 am

TANK (Dunya News) - Four police personnel have been martyred due to the firing of unknown assailants near Pai area of District Tank.

According to the Police, terrorists targeted the vehicle of Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Hussain.

Along with the four martyred, two more police personnel have been injured. While the Mayor was safe in the incident.

After the incident took place, search operation have been started in the area by the police.