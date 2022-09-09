Imran will understand everything after going to jail: Rana Sanaullah

09 September,2022 05:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan goes to jail, he will understand everything.

Addressing the media, Rana said that with the efforts made by the government on the issue of missing persons, relief has been given to the people. He said that with the way the Chief Justice has emphasized the issue of missing persons, people had already got relief.

He said that there are some facts that cannot be explained in open court. If the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court conducts an in-camera hearing, it can help to solve the problem.

Expressing his views on Imran Khan’s statement of being ‘dangerous’, the federal minister said that such things can only be said, adding that he [Imran] will go to jail, he will understand everything. The ‘jail season’ is also passing so fast, adding that he could have been sent to jail in July or August.

