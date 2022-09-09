Rashid shuns disqualification, imprisonment as threat to Imran's politics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday while talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s contempt of court case, said that threats disqualification and imprisonment cannot end the politics of someone.

Sheikh Rashdi appeared before Sessions Court in Islamabad for the case in violation of Section 144.

Talking to media, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that we have been sent to jail for 7 years but our politics still persists. "This will have no impact if they will send us to jail," he said.

Rashid claimed that Imran will defeat the incumbent government and will form government once again.

While attacking JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman, he said that Fazalur Rehman doesn t know where the water of floods have reached, while he added that it is feared the whole country might sink in the flood water.