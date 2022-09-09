One killed, two injured in road mishap in Okara

09 September,2022 05:58 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in Okara on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Rajwal Road in Okara where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring two other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue team the deceased was identified as Muhammad Amjad. Police sources said that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

