PM deeply grieved at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief and sent his "heartfelt condolences" at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."
 

