PM deeply grieved at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

PM deeply grieved at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sent his "heartfelt condolences" at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

09 September,2022 01:50 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief and sent his "heartfelt condolences" at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."

