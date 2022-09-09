PM deeply grieved at passing of Queen Elizabeth II
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief and sent his "heartfelt condolences" at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."
Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK. @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 8, 2022