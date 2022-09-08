Maryam says appointment of COAS made Imran to worry

08 September,2022 09:54 pm

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is deeply worried on the matter of the new army chief‘s appointment.

Addressing a rally, the PML-N Vice President said that she knows that there is inflation in the country, adding that when the prices of POL products were increased, she did not accept this move made by the government. PML-N Vice President said, “I have come to know that he [Imran] has been indicted today”. Talking about the disqualification of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said that he [Nawaz] was disqualified on Iqama (work permit).

Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing everything possible to put the country on the right track. Lashing out at former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, Maryam said that he [Tarin] had asked his ministers to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Maryam raised question that whether this action was not ‘hostile’ towards Pakistan.

Maryam said that it doesn’t matter whether the election will be held now or after a month, Chishtian belongs to PML-N and its supremo Nawaz Sharif. Warning the PTI leadership, Maryam said that when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan, they will face the heat. Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s return, Maryam said that he [Nawaz Sharif] will return to the country soon.

Maryam Nawaz said that PM Shehbaz is maintaining his contact with the flood-stricken people, while Imran visited the flood-hit areas twice on government’s helicopter. Continuing her speech, Maryam said that yesterday Imran Khan said that voting for PML-N is like a sin, but PML-N is the party that has played vital role in Pakistan’s development. The PML-N Vice President also questioned, “Whether voting for a person like him [Imran], who is involved in taking foreign funds, is a good deed”.

Maryam said that Imran Khan is talking that the appointment of COAS should be based on merit. The PML-N Vice President asked Imran whether he was appointed on the basis of merit. To elect Imran Khan as the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif had to be disqualified and RTS had to sit, Maryam said.

