Bilawal Bhutto expresses disappointment as ECP postpones by-polls

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto expresses disappointment as ECP postpones by-polls

Bilawal Bhutto expresses disappointment as ECP postpones by-polls

08 September,2022 09:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed his disappointment as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed by-polls in 13 constituencies.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted a message on the social media website Twitter and PENNED, “ How long will Imran Khan remain ladla?”. The foreign minister also said,” My Multan and Karachi candidates are frustrated by the sudden postponement of the by-elections.

“They [candidates] want to serve their constituencies which have been underrepresented for a long time”, Bilawal wrote.

The federal minister further said, “There is no need to allow PTI to run away from elections at 11th hour”.