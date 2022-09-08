President phones families of Pak Army soldiers martyred in NW operation

Pakistan Pakistan President phones families of Pak Army soldiers martyred in NW operation

President phones families of Pak Army soldiers martyred in NW operation

08 September,2022 04:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the families of soldiers of the Pakistan Army who martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on September 5.

The president paid tribute to the martyrs for their services and sacrificing their lives for the nation.

The president telephonically interacted with the family members of martyred Captain Abdul Wali and Naib Subedar Muhammad Nawaz.

He also phoned the grieved family members of Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Lance Naik Zafarullah.

He thanked the bereaved families, on behalf of the whole nation, for sacrificing their dear ones.

President Alvi prayed for blessing the martyrs with high rank in paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.