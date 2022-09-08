Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to augment military-to-military ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and operational domains.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief Executive Officer, Transformation Management Office, Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia Dr Samir Abdul Aziz Al Tubayyab and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both the countries.

The Air Chief further highlighted that the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence has profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security and Pakistan Air Force is fully focused in acquisition and development of these technologies.

