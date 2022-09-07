Rana Shamim contempt case: Saqib Nisar's name not included in witness list

07 September,2022 05:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The prosecution has submitted a list of witnesses in the contempt of court case against former Chief Judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, in which former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s name is not included.



The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the contempt of court case while during the hearing, the Chief Justice said that "the people were told that the judges of the Islamabad High Court were compromised. An attempt was made to lose the public’s confidence in this court. This court will go to any extent on this matter."



The CJ remarked that "this matter is very important. The former chief judge wrote an affidavit from an English solicitor. This affidavit is very important. If the affidavit is true, then Rana Shamim should prove it. If it is not true, then it is a very serious matter. Rana Shamim prove his affidavit otherwise apologize unconditionally."



The Chief Justice further remarked that "this court has decided to proceed with the proceedings of the contempt of court case. This court is not interested in how the affidavit was leaked. This court will give full opportunity to Rana Shamim for a transparent trial. If Rana Shamim accepts the affidavit, then they hesitated."



"If Rana Shamim proves the affidavit, the court will end the contempt proceedings. If you want to hang the case for technical reasons, it is not right," he added.



The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 12.