Maryam again pleas LHC for passport return

07 September,2022 02:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday again filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the return of her passport.

In the petition, the PML-N leader stated that her passport has been in judicial custody for four years and a person cannot be deprived of a fundamental right for a long period of time.

The petition added that the court should order the return of Maryam’s passport.

