Contempt case: Imran Khan 'deeply regrets unintentional' utterances against judge

07 September,2022 01:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted a second reply in contempt of court notice against him by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Former prime minister, in his reply expressed deep regrets over his unintentional utterances and said that he could not think of speaking anything against the judiciary.

He further said that his words were not meant to hurt the feelings of Judge Zeba Chaudhry. “The utterances were never meant to interfere with or in any way influence the course of administration of justice,” he said.

The former premier further said that he had great regard for the lower judiciary and that he supported women’s rights in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that he was ‘not aware’ that the matter was sub judice when he made the comment and added that he was moved by the visuals of Shahbaz Gill gasping for breath.

However, he urged the court to discharge him from the case under the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint.