Pakistan Pakistan Toshakhana Reference: Imran Khan submits details of gifts before ECP

Imran Khan’s reply states that his assets have not been hidden, the reference is baseless and false.

07 September,2022 12:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted his reply before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana reference filed by the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

A five-member bench comprising the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings today where Barrister Ali Zafar represented Imran Khan.

“We directed you to submit the reply before today’s hearing,” the chief election commissioner said to Barrister Ali Zafar, who tendered his apology over the delay. “I admit my mistake and apologize for the inconvenience.”

In Imran Khan’s reply, it was said that his assets have not been hidden, the reference is baseless and false. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted his answer in the Tosha Khana reference to the Election Commission. Article 62 1F of the Constitution does not apply here. Imran Khan requested the Election Commission to withdraw the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed Imran Khan to submit record of his assets in toshakhana reference filed against him by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings of the case with Khalid Ishaq representing the National Assembly secretariat and Barrister Gohar pleading case on behalf of Imran Khan.

“We were not able to submit record owing to engagements during a FIA case,” he said. “This is only a matter of record. Why is it taking so much time?” the CEC asked and directed him to submit the record before the next hearing on September 07.