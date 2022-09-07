PM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for $2m flood assistance

PM Shehbaz held a telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev.

07 September,2022 11:25 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the generous assistance of two million dollars extended by Azerbaijan to the flood affected people of Pakistan.

During the conversation, PM shared that Pakistan has been battling one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather which resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and extensive damage to the infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said the destruction of infrastructure has severely limited the delivery of assistance and relocation of flood affected people.

Speaking about the historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries support each other at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan also reaffirmed strong resolve to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including energy.