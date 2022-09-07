PM visits flood-hit Saggu Bridge of D.I.khan

07 September,2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.khan) on Wednesday, to review ongoing flood relief operation and rehabilitation of Saggu bridge.

The Saggu bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway, connecting Dera Ismail Khan with Kuchlak town of Balochistan. It was mostly damaged during recent floods in the district.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner D.I. Khan and National Highway Authority officers briefed the PM regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the bridge.

