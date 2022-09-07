Breach at Manchhar Lake's zero point submerges over 500 villages

Pakistan Pakistan Breach at Manchhar Lake's zero point submerges over 500 villages

Flooding in Pakistan has killed more than 1,300 people

07 September,2022 10:48 am

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – 50 feet wide breach at Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake has submerged over 500 nearby villages including ancestral union council of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Two cuts were administered to lake by the provincial government but despite that water level remained at dangerously high. Runway pf Sehwan airport was inundated while Motorways Police closed submerged Larkana-Hyderabad Indus Highway for traffic.

The unprecedented flooding in Pakistan has killed more than 1,300 people and affected some 33 million since it began in June. Government relief efforts are underway and international aid and supplies are starting to enter the country.

Much of Sindh and parts of Balochistan have become a vast landscape of water, with displaced locals huddled miserably on elevated roads, rail tracks and other high ground.

Human and animal waste in the fetid water attracts swarms of flies, while outbreaks of dengue are being reported from mosquitos breeding in the swamplands.