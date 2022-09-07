Maritime Affairs Ministry donates Rs70 mn in PM Relief Fund

Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari presented the donation cheques to the PM.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday made a donation of worth Rs70 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Dunya News reported.

Minister for Maritime Affairs and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) Syed Faisal Sabzwari presented the donation cheques to the prime minister during a meeting at the PM Office in Islamabad.

According to sources, Port Qasim Authority had donated a cheque of worth Rs50 million and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) donated Rs20 million cheque respectively in PM Relief Fund.

