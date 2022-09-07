Solution to problems only lies in efforts of Gen Bajwa, says CM Elahi

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that those who talk against the army are enemies of religion and nation.

07 September,2022 03:34 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the solution to the problems in the country will only come due to the special efforts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the solution to problems faced by the country only lies in efforts of COAS Gen Bajwa.

In a series of Tweets, the chief minister wrote that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should not be under the misconception that one s relationship with Pak Army will become sour. Those who talk against the army are enemies of religion and nation.

He further said that Almighty Allah has given them the opportunity to remove many legal errors and enact legislation regarding the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and made it a source of preventing many anti-Islamic activities.

“Alhamdulillah, we were able to include the oath of Khatam-e-Nabubat (PBUH) in the marriage certificate, thanks to which the future of our girls is now secure,” CM Punjab said in a Tweet.

The Chief Minister of Punjab wrote that an arrangement will be made to send Durood and blessings wherever the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be mentioned in every book and textbook.

