Javed Latif hints at another leaked audio of Imran Khan soon

06 September,2022 10:32 pm

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Tuesday hinted at another leaked audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan sooner.

Addressing a rally in Sheikhupura, Javed Latif claimed that in the audio, Imran Khan was telling how much he had left Pakistan behind. The federal minister further claimed that he [Imran] often mentioned the month of November in the audio.

Latif took a dig at the PTI chairman and said that Imran is using the funds of the KP government to hold his rallies. The federal minister said that if he (Imran) tries to delay the decisions by talking against the institutions, then the people will not tolerate this act.

Latif also said that if action cannot be taken against the popular leader, then bring back Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The PML-N leader said that a parliamentary commission should be formed on all the unconstitutional activities of Imran Khan. PTI members should also be included in the commission, he added.

