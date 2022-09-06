Japan FM announces $7m emergency grant for Pak flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan Japan FM announces $7m emergency grant for Pak flood victims

Japan FM announces $7m emergency grant for Pak flood victims

06 September,2022 04:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan HAYASHI Yoshimasa said that the government of Japan was planing to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million to Pakistan, in response to the devastating flooding nationwide.

According to a news release issued by the Japanese Embassy in Pakistan here Tuesday, the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs said, the epochal levels of rain and flooding have wiped away over a thousand precious lives, destroying critical infrastructure and disrupting the primary social institutions and livelihoods, adding that millions of people were left without homes and their hopes and dreams were shattered.

WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to support Pakistan; “I would like to assure that the Government of Japan stands ready to support the people of Pakistan. Given the rapidly rising scale of needs, we consider it critical to extend our best support and stand available to the affected.

As part of the “2022 Floods Response Plan”, we will extend our assistance, ensuring collective and coordinated actions to respond to the national emergency”. In close partnership with the UN agencies, support will be provided for emergency needs, including health, food and nutrition, water and sanitation, and shelters.

The Government of Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods through JICA, and these items are now being distributed to people in need.