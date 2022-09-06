Youth killed in road mishap in Tandlianwala

Pakistan Pakistan Youth killed in road mishap in Tandlianwala

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

06 September,2022 03:37 am

TANDLIANWALA (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a pick-up in Tandlianwala, a sub-division of Faisalabad, on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Killianwala area where a motorcycle hit a pick-up from behind due to over-speeding, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Wasim.

