Nation knows who is real Fitna: Zardari lashes out at Imran

Zardari said that Imran Khan has got a contract from somewhere to weaken this country.

05 September,2022 12:31 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is maligning the state institutions while terming his agenda anti-Pakistani

Zardari in his statement has said that the entire nation knows by now who is the real Fitna (evil) of this country. Everyone could discern who is man and who is beast.

This person (Imran Khan) has got a contract from somewhere to weaken this country. But it could not happen in our lifetime, Zardari asserted.

We will not allow our institutions and generals to become controversial for the lust of this man, he said adding that right from our soldiers to generals, everyone is brave and patriot.

The former president said that the whole nation is standing with the flood victims and trying to help them in every possible way but this person (Imran) is holding rallies. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, only federal government is visible, he added.

Zardari lamented that the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are only busy with the preparations for PTI public rallies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his public address in Faisalabad on Sunday denounced the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – the coalition allies in present government - saying both parties were opposing snap elections, because they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their choice" in November to save their skin in corruption cases.