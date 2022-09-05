Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 260

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The death toll from the recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has climbed to 260 on Friday, Dunya News reported.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 260, including 125 men, 59 women and 76 children, while 164 persons have been injured.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts of the province.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of at least 500,000 livestock. The PDMA reported that 63,756 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 18,280 houses were completely destroyed while 45,476 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that over 1,500 km length of roads and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods while standing crops over more than two lakh acres of land were also destroyed. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 688 tents, 3,000 food packets, 500 blankets, 400 tarpaulins and 630 mosquito nets were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sohbatpur and Duki during the last 24 hours.

