Youth killed in bus, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

05 September,2022 03:56 am

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding bus in Bahawalnagar on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Qaziwala Road in Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the driver of the bas managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

