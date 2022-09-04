US reaffirms its support, solidarity with Pakistan amidst flood devastation

04 September,2022 11:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The United States has reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan amidst the devastation caused by flash floods and rains in the country.



The support was extended during a meeting of a US delegation with Chairman Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad on Sunday. The delegation included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, chairwoman of the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress, Congressmen Al Green and Thomas Suozzi, and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.



The meeting also included National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Senator Dilawar Khan.



The delegation expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the country’s recent floods and vowed to continue assisting Pakistan in dealing with natural disasters.



The delegation also praised Pakistan for its crucial role in establishing peace and stability in the region.



On the occasion, the Chairman Senate briefed the delegation about the current situation of floods in the country and expressed gratitude for the United States’ support to Pakistan during this difficult time.



He emphasised the importance of USAID’s assistance to flood-affected people in Pakistan.



Underling the importance of the delegation’s visit in deepening Pak-US ties, Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan is desirous of long-term and sustainable relations with the United States.



He emphasized the need to strengthen Pak-US trade and economic relations.



The Chairman of the Senate said bilateral cooperation is inevitable to address problems related to health, security, counter-terrorism and climate change.