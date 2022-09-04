Jahangir Tareen announces Rs100m aid for flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan Jahangir Tareen announces Rs100m aid for flood victims

04 September,2022 02:18 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior political leader Jahangir Tareen Khan on Sunday announced an aid of Rs.100 m for the flood victims across the country.

According to details, aid items for the flood-affected areas by the senior politician include rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, feminine hygiene kits and cash.

Also while encouraging people to help the flood affectees Jahangir Tareen said that businessmen and philanthropists across the country should come forward for the aid of flood victims.

He emphasized on the need of a concerted national effort to help the millions of Pakistanis affected by floods.

We all have to play our part, he said.

