Masses could have been saved from harm by building dams: Imran Khan

03 September,2022 04:54 pm

RAJANPUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sarurday said there would not have been so much damage if dams had been built.



Speaking to the media after receiving a briefing on the flood situation in Rojhan, the former PM stated that the flood has caused destruction throughout the country, adding that the PDMA should collect data on damage to aid in rehabilitation efforts.



The PTI chairman further said that thousands of acres of land have been submerged due to floods. He will discuss the issue of further assistance to the victims.



"We should help the flood victims, the members of the provincial and national assemblies, the government, and me," Imran Khan said.



In the future, we want to build two dams. "If the dams were built, people would not have been harmed for two or three years, even when there was a flood," he added.