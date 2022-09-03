IHC to take up contempt case against ex-chief Judge GB

Pakistan Pakistan IHC to take up contempt case against ex-chief Judge GB

IHC’s bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on September 5

03 September,2022 04:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed contempt of court for hearing against former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim pertaining his controversial statement about the alleged telephonic conversation of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.

IHC’s bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on September 5. It may be mentioned here that the court had fixed the case for hearing after the summer vacations.

The court had previously ordered to submit his original affidavit on the basis of which a news was published in an English daily.

