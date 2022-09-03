Sindh Govt all set to start Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service

Sharjeel Memon said the test drive of Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service will start today.

03 September,2022 04:35 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has announced to start the Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon in his message on Twitter said that Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service in Karachi will start from September 10.

Sharjeel Memon said that 100% of funds have been provided by the Sindh government and this is the gift from Sindh government for the people of Karachi. He said that the test drive of Orange Line Abdul Sattar Edhi Bus Service will start today (Saturday).

