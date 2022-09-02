Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: FM Bilawal

02 September,2022 11:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in history but former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding concerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country underwater! 1/7 citizens affected, 35 million ppl! ex PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab.CMs busy organizing his events instead of helping flood victims. Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano!”