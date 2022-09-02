PM visits GB to review relief efforts, losses caused by floods

02 September,2022 12:26 pm

GHIZER (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Gilgit Baltistan on Friday to review the rescue and relief activities as well as examine the magnitude of the losses caused by the flash floods.

The authorities concerned briefed the prime minister in Gilgit about the torrential rains, flash floods, and consequent losses. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

Furthermore, the PM also interacted with the flood-affected people in Bobar village of Ghizer district.