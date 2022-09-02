PM Shehbaz's speech was of a puzzled person: Sh Rashid

Rashid said Imran survived IMF and Corona virus but current rulers got trapped in IMF and floods.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan survived the International monetary Fund (IMF) and Corona virus, while the current rulers got trapped in the IMF and floods.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that the cheaper oil in the world market gets, more expensive it gets in Pakistan.

He said that in economic failure, the current rulers have imposed a Rs10 fee to enter the Data Darbar.

While attacking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rashid said that his speech while addressing the members of National and provincial assemblies was the speech of a demented person.

On Thursday, addressing the members of National and provincial assemblies belonging to PML-N, PM Shehbaz said the step was aimed at facilitating the common man already facing the brunt of inflation. He also waived off fuel adjustment charges for people consuming electricity up to three hundred units in a month.

The prime minister proposed to also waive off the electricity bills of the consumers in flood-affected areas and also exempt the farmers from "abiyana" (water charges on crop irrigation) in calamity-hit places.