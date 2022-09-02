Former Punjab CM Hamza returns to Lahore from London

02 September,2022 10:39 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz has returned to Lahore from London on Friday.

Hamza Shehbaz had stayed for over three weeks in London where he had gone for treatment of her daughter, Samavia.

During his stay in London, Hamza also met Nawaz Sharif and discussed various issues with him relating to the party.

According to sources, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed Hamza Shahbaz to visit flood-affected areas after his return to Pakistan and extend all out help to the flood-hit people.