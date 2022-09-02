Turkiye delegation in Islamabad to express solidarity with Pakistan facing floods challenge

02 September,2022 10:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A Turkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum arrived in Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Pakistan facing the challenge of floods.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal received the delegation at the airport.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Minister for Planning expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Turkiye for extending support to Pakistan in the hour of trial. He said we will never forget Turkiye’s spirit of sharing the pain of Pakistani people.

Turkiye is sending relief goods to Pakistan via aircraft and rail.

The visiting Interior Minister informed the Minister for Planning that prayers will be offered for Pakistan today after Friday prayers in ninety thousand mosques of Turkiye.

